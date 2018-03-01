Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Steelers planning $2.5M expansion of Bud Light Pub 33 at Heinz Field

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 5:31 p.m.
A computer rendering of Bud Light Pub 33 at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Side.
Pittsburgh Planning Commission
A computer rendering of Bud Light Pub 33 at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Side.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning a $2.5 million expansion of Bud Light Pub 33 at Heinz Field that will offer outdoor seating to the public when the weather is warm.

Nick Sero, corporate communications manager for the Steelers, said the team is partnering with Aramark on the 2,000-square-foot expansion.

If the Pittsburgh Planning Commission approves, it will be located on the ground floor of the FedEx Great Hall and have a patio along Art Rooney Drive. Plans call for seating to accommodate 150 customers on non-event days and up to 285 on event days.

“The new design will provide a variety of new amenities and offerings to guests both inside and outside of the stadium and will also provide a fan-friendly environment that is available during game days and non-event days,” said Jimmie Sacco, vice president of stadium development.

PSSI Stadium LLC, the Steeler's development arm, is funding the project, Sero said.

Construction would begin in April and end in August. Sero said the team plans to announce food and drink selections soon.

The city-county Sports & Exhibition Authority has filed an application with the Pittsburgh Planning Commission, which has scheduled a briefing on the project for March 6. The authority owns the stadium and leases it to the Steelers. The Steelers and the authority have argued over who would cover the cost of previous stadium expansions and upgrades, but not this time.

Mary Conturo, the SEA's executive director, said the authority supports the project.

“They're using their own funding,” she said. “It isn't anything that we're contributing to, and they're responsible for all the maintenance.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

