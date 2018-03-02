Appeals court: Pittsburgh owes plow drivers triple overtime for Presidents' Day, 2016

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pennsylvania appeals court has ruled that Pittsburgh's snowplow drivers should be paid 20 hours' worth of triple overtime for working during a holiday snowstorm, despite the fact that they'd only worked 16 hours.

The court dispute between the City of Pittsburgh and Teamsters Local Union 249, which represents its plow drivers, centered on Presidents' Day 2016.

The plow drivers were called out twice to clear a snowstorm — from 10 p.m. the night before the holiday to 10 a.m. the next morning, and again from 6 p.m. that evening until 10 p.m. that night.

Per their contract, they were paid at three times the normal rate for being called out on a holiday.

But the Teamsters argued that their contract also says they should get paid for a minimum of eight hours per call-out on a holiday, regardless of how long the drivers actually worked. They considered that day as two separate call-outs: the 12 hours overnight and the four hours the next evening, which their contract would round up to eight.

They filed a grievance when the city sought to pay them for only the 12 and four.

“The City denied the grievance, contending that the 8-hour minimum guarantee applies to the holiday as a whole, not to each call-out on a given holiday, and that Grievants were properly compensated for the 16 hours they actually worked at 3 times their regular rate of pay,” the case stated.

Both an arbitrator and an Allegheny County Court judge sided with the union. In a nine-page opinion written by Judge Renee Cohn Jubilirer , the three-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court piled on by rejecting the city's argument that the eight-hour minimum applied per holiday, not per call-out, and said they had to agree with the arbitrator.

“So long as his interpretation is rationally derived from the (contract), it must be upheld. Here, we must conclude it is,” Jubelirer wrote.

City spokesman Timothy McNulty did not comment Friday on whether Pittsburgh would appeal the decision; the opinion does not indicate how many drivers the ruling affects or how much the city would owe them.

The plow drivers and the city clashed over a more recent snowy holiday, with Operations Chief Guy Costa blaming drivers for ignoring calls to come into work clearing snow over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and the union retorting that its members weren't contacted.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.