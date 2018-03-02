2 UPMC doctors from Allegheny County arrested, charged with conspiracy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two UPMC doctors have been charged with criminal conspiracy for allegedly prescribing thousands of opioid painkiller pills in the past two years to a handful of people — including a doctor's spouse and a friend.

Radiology specialists Dr. Omar Almusa, 45, of Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood and Dr. Marios Papachristou, 43, of Allison Park were arrested Thursday by UPMC police and arraigned Friday morning, court documents show.

Both have been suspended from practicing medicine.

“The charges against Drs. Almusa and Papachristou were the result of an internal investigation into activities related to their practices,” UPMC spokeswoman Gloria Kreps said. “They have been arrested and suspended.”

Reports from the state Department of Health's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program revealed the two doctors prescribed a collective total of more than 9,500 opioid painkillers in the past two years to five people, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators requested the state monitoring reports after getting a tip Feb. 15 that Almusa had been allegedly prescribing Schedule II controlled substances to people who were not his patients in exchange for money or favors, the complaint said.

Almusa's monitoring report showed that between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 26, he had prescribed among three people a total of 5,942 pills of hydrocodone acetaminophen — a pain reliever such as Vicodin or Percocet — with a high risk of addiction and potential to cause overdoses and death, especially when combined with alcohol.

None of the three were Almusa's patients, the complaint said.

The one who received 2,760 of the pills was Papachristou's spouse, prompting investigators to pull Papachristou's drug monitoring report.

Papachristou's report showed he had prescribed a total of 3,600 pills since Jan. 1, 2016, between two patients — 2,880 pills to a person identified to be a family member of a relative of Almusa, and the remaining 720 pills to a person identified as a friend of Almusa, the complaint said.

Officials confirmed that Almusa's spouse had been filling the prescriptions at a CVS Pharmacy through the store's pharmacy technician, the complaint said.

Investigators accused each doctor of prescribing the pills in question “without good faith in the course of his professional practice; outside the scope of the patient relationship; and not in accordance with treatment principles accepted by a responsible segment of the medical profession,” the complaint said.

Almusa and Papachristou each face a count of conspiracy related to the administration of a controlled substance by a practitioner and a count of prohibited acts.

They were released on their own recognizance until their preliminary hearings, scheduled for March 15.

Pennsylvania's Drug Monitoring Program was approved by the state Legislature in 2014 and began monitoring in mid-2016.

Pharmacists are required to enter information into the database within 72 hours of dispensing prescription drugs that are considered controlled substances.

The system is one way state and local officials are battling the increasingly deadly opioid addiction crisis.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. Staff writers Ben Schmitt and Megan Guza contributed.