Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship, Oakland Catholic vs. Gateway
Allegheny

Two people injured in apartment fire above Carnegie's PaPa J's

Tony LaRussa and Matthew Santoni | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 8:19 a.m.
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the apartments above PaPa J's restaurant in Carnegie the night of March 2, 2018. Medics transported two people to the hospital.
Christine Zirngibl | Tribune-Review
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the apartments above PaPa J's restaurant in Carnegie the night of March 2, 2018. Medics transported two people to the hospital.
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the apartments above PaPa J's restaurant in Carnegie the night of March 2, 2018. Medics transported two people to the hospital.
Christine Zirngibl | Tribune-Review
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the apartments above PaPa J's restaurant in Carnegie the night of March 2, 2018. Medics transported two people to the hospital.
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the apartments above PaPa J's restaurant in Carnegie the night of March 2, 2018. Medics transported two people to the hospital.
Christine Zirngibl | Tribune-Review
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the apartments above PaPa J's restaurant in Carnegie the night of March 2, 2018. Medics transported two people to the hospital.
Laura Szymanski comforts her cat, Hope, on Saturday, March 3, 2018, moments after a firefighter found the pet inside the heavily damaged apartment building in Carnegie that caught fire late Friday night. Another of her cats, Grace, escaped the blaze but a third named Victory is still missing.
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review
Laura Szymanski comforts her cat, Hope, on Saturday, March 3, 2018, moments after a firefighter found the pet inside the heavily damaged apartment building in Carnegie that caught fire late Friday night. Another of her cats, Grace, escaped the blaze but a third named Victory is still missing.
Firefighters were still on scene of a fire in Carnegie Saturday, March 3, 2018 that started the night before and engulfed the building that houses the popular Papa J's restaurant on the first floor. Two people were reportedly injured.
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review
Firefighters were still on scene of a fire in Carnegie Saturday, March 3, 2018 that started the night before and engulfed the building that houses the popular Papa J's restaurant on the first floor. Two people were reportedly injured.
Patches of bright blue sky were visible through the roof of a building at the corner of East Main and Broadway streets in Carnegie on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The building was heavily damaged by a blaze that started late Friday and quickly spread. Firefighters were on the scene dousing hot spots in the multi-story building overnight and into the morning.
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review
Patches of bright blue sky were visible through the roof of a building at the corner of East Main and Broadway streets in Carnegie on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The building was heavily damaged by a blaze that started late Friday and quickly spread. Firefighters were on the scene dousing hot spots in the multi-story building overnight and into the morning.
Ice that formed from the water used to douse a fire in Carnegie clings to the exterior of PaPa J's at the corner of East Main Broadway streets on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The restaurant has been a fixture in the borough since 1987.
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review
Ice that formed from the water used to douse a fire in Carnegie clings to the exterior of PaPa J's at the corner of East Main Broadway streets on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The restaurant has been a fixture in the borough since 1987.
The Family Dollar store was among the businesses near the intersection of East Main and Broadway streets in Carnegie that were closed on Saturday, March 3, 2018 because power was still off from an overnight fire that heavily damaged an apartment building.
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review
The Family Dollar store was among the businesses near the intersection of East Main and Broadway streets in Carnegie that were closed on Saturday, March 3, 2018 because power was still off from an overnight fire that heavily damaged an apartment building.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Laura Szymanski wasn't overly concerned when the smoke alarms in her Carnegie apartment building began sounding shortly after getting home from work late Friday night.

“I kind of ignored it because it's happened a few times before when somebody burns food while cooking,” she said. “But when I started hearing all this commotion in the building I realized it was time to get out.” Two

The fire that engulfed the three-story building at the corner of East Main Street and Broadway Avenue is believed to have started in one of the apartments and spread quickly said Lt. Dave Murray of the Carnegie Volunteer Fire Dept.

“There were skylights above a staircase in the building that allowed the flames travel up as if they were going up a chimney,” Murray said. “It moved trough the building very quickly.”

At least one person had to be rescued from an upper-floor window with a ladder truck and two people were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown. A third person was evaluated at the scene but not taken for treatment, he said.

No information was available Saturday afternoon about the severity of the injuries suffered by the victims.

The fire was brought under control at abut 4 a.m., according to Brown. The fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

The streets surrounding the site of the fire were closed off to vehicle traffic for much of the day on Saturday and a number of businesses closed because electric service was interrupted due to the fire.

“That building and the owners are a big part of this community,” said Sue Demko, borough council president. “Everybody is rallying behind them and offering whatever help we can provide.”

Demko said the building is considered a landmark in the borough and the restaurant it houses draws people to the community's downtown shopping district.

She said the borough engineer has conducted an initial investigation into the building's condition but will need more time to determine whether it can be salvaged.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib. Staff writer Matthew Santoni contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me