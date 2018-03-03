Two people injured in apartment fire above Carnegie's PaPa J's

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Laura Szymanski wasn't overly concerned when the smoke alarms in her Carnegie apartment building began sounding shortly after getting home from work late Friday night.

“I kind of ignored it because it's happened a few times before when somebody burns food while cooking,” she said. “But when I started hearing all this commotion in the building I realized it was time to get out.” Two

The fire that engulfed the three-story building at the corner of East Main Street and Broadway Avenue is believed to have started in one of the apartments and spread quickly said Lt. Dave Murray of the Carnegie Volunteer Fire Dept.

“There were skylights above a staircase in the building that allowed the flames travel up as if they were going up a chimney,” Murray said. “It moved trough the building very quickly.”

At least one person had to be rescued from an upper-floor window with a ladder truck and two people were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown. A third person was evaluated at the scene but not taken for treatment, he said.

No information was available Saturday afternoon about the severity of the injuries suffered by the victims.

The fire was brought under control at abut 4 a.m., according to Brown. The fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.

The streets surrounding the site of the fire were closed off to vehicle traffic for much of the day on Saturday and a number of businesses closed because electric service was interrupted due to the fire.

“That building and the owners are a big part of this community,” said Sue Demko, borough council president. “Everybody is rallying behind them and offering whatever help we can provide.”

Demko said the building is considered a landmark in the borough and the restaurant it houses draws people to the community's downtown shopping district.

She said the borough engineer has conducted an initial investigation into the building's condition but will need more time to determine whether it can be salvaged.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib. Staff writer Matthew Santoni contributed.