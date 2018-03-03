Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Downtown bank in skirt, fuzzy scarf
Updated 12 hours ago
Pittsburgh Police arrested a man Friday evening and charged him with robbing a Downtown bank in women's clothing Feb. 22.
Darryl Wilson, 60, of the Crawford-Roberts section of the Hill District, was arrested without incident on Dinwiddie Street at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.
Police and the FBI believed Wilson was the man who walked into a Key Bank branch on Sixth Avenue the morning of Feb. 22 and demanded money from a teller. According to a description from the FBI, the robbery suspect had been wearing a white, flower-patterned skirt, a long dark coat, black glasses, a fuzzy purple hat and matching scarf around his face. He carried an umbrella and neon tote bag; he did not display a weapon.
Wilson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of robbery and receiving stolen property. His preliminary bail was set at $25,000, which court records showed he had been unable to pay as of Saturday afternoon.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.