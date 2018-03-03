Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Downtown bank in skirt, fuzzy scarf

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
A surveillance photo of the suspect in a Feb. 22 bank robbery at KeyBank in downtown Pittsburgh.
FBI/Pittsburgh Police
A surveillance photo of the suspect in a Feb. 22 bank robbery at KeyBank in downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 12 hours ago

Pittsburgh Police arrested a man Friday evening and charged him with robbing a Downtown bank in women's clothing Feb. 22.

Darryl Wilson, 60, of the Crawford-Roberts section of the Hill District, was arrested without incident on Dinwiddie Street at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

Police and the FBI believed Wilson was the man who walked into a Key Bank branch on Sixth Avenue the morning of Feb. 22 and demanded money from a teller. According to a description from the FBI, the robbery suspect had been wearing a white, flower-patterned skirt, a long dark coat, black glasses, a fuzzy purple hat and matching scarf around his face. He carried an umbrella and neon tote bag; he did not display a weapon.

Wilson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of robbery and receiving stolen property. His preliminary bail was set at $25,000, which court records showed he had been unable to pay as of Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

