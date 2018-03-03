Dressing to the nines doesn't cost a dime at annual prom gown giveaway

Every teenage girl wants to look her very best when she goes to the prom.

But the cost of a getting a stylish evening dress with the shoes and accessories that go along can be a real budget buster.

To help make prom night a reality for people in need, a local nonprofit organization has teamed with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services to help girls dress up for the social event of the year at their schools.

“There are many families in the community who don't have the resources to pay for their kids to attend the prom,” said Lynette Lederman of the National Council of Jewish Women, which operates the Thriftique thrift shop in Lawrenceville. “Some kids don't go to the prom simply because they can't afford it, which can sometimes be humiliating for them.”

On Saturday, the first of several Project Prom Gown Giveaway events was held at Thriftique, where girls could select from nearly 2,000 new gowns and party dresses that have been donated by local clothiers.

“There's a lot of siblings in my family, so it would be really difficult for me to be able to buy a gown for the prom,” said Jessica Freudon, 17, of Munhall, who attends the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Beaver County. “I'm really excited that I was able to get such a beautiful dress and everything else I need to go along with it.”

Four more gown giveaway events are scheduled in the next week.

