Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Fire leaves 6 families displaced in Hill District

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Six families were displaced and a firefighter was injured Saturday, March 3, 2018 when fire broke out in a four-story apartment building in the Upper Hill District, authorities said.
WPXI
Six families were displaced and a firefighter was injured Saturday, March 3, 2018 when fire broke out in a four-story apartment building in the Upper Hill District, authorities said.

Updated 1 hour ago

Six families were displaced and a firefighter was injured late Saturday night when fire broke out in a four-story apartment building in the Upper Hill District, authorities said.

The 11 adults and 17 children were able to escape the building unharmed, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital for burns and was listed in good condition.

Pittsburgh first-responders were dispatched to the three-alarm fire in the Upper Hill neighborhood of Schenley Heights shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire in the 3300 block of Iowa Street is under investigation.

The Salvation Army assisted emergency responders and residents on the scene. Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church provided shelter for residents and a location for Red Cross workers to assist residents with their immediate needs.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me