Fire leaves 6 families displaced in Hill District

Six families were displaced and a firefighter was injured late Saturday night when fire broke out in a four-story apartment building in the Upper Hill District, authorities said.

The 11 adults and 17 children were able to escape the building unharmed, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital for burns and was listed in good condition.

Pittsburgh first-responders were dispatched to the three-alarm fire in the Upper Hill neighborhood of Schenley Heights shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire in the 3300 block of Iowa Street is under investigation.

The Salvation Army assisted emergency responders and residents on the scene. Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church provided shelter for residents and a location for Red Cross workers to assist residents with their immediate needs.

