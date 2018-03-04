Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lunar New Year Parade marches through Squirrel Hill

Nate Smallwood
Nate Smallwood | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Parade goers take in the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Parade goers take in the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Girls marching with the Organization of Chinese Americans try to stay warm prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Girls marching with the Organization of Chinese Americans try to stay warm prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 Commander Daniel Herrmann awaits the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 Commander Daniel Herrmann awaits the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Last year's parade grand marshall, Mike Chen, 65, of Regent Square gets help with a sash before the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Last year's parade grand marshall, Mike Chen, 65, of Regent Square gets help with a sash before the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Girls marching with the Pittsburgh Chinese School play games prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Girls marching with the Pittsburgh Chinese School play games prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Girls marching with the Pittsburgh Chinese School play games prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Girls marching with the Pittsburgh Chinese School play games prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Max Yeh, 9, of Squirrel Hill, looks out the door of at the New Dumpling & Sushi House at the festivities happening prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Max Yeh, 9, of Squirrel Hill, looks out the door of at the New Dumpling & Sushi House at the festivities happening prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Marchers with the Silk Elephant Restaurant preform for people gathered for the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Marchers with the Silk Elephant Restaurant preform for people gathered for the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Waraphat Arngtong, 28, of Squirrel Hill, awaits the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Waraphat Arngtong, 28, of Squirrel Hill, awaits the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Fortune cookies are passed out during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fortune cookies are passed out during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Chris Young, of Bloomfield, plays a drum during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chris Young, of Bloomfield, plays a drum during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Max Yeh, 9, of Squirrel Hill, and his mother, Lin Wu, look on at the festivities happening prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Max Yeh, 9, of Squirrel Hill, and his mother, Lin Wu, look on at the festivities happening prior to the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Girls marching with the Organization of Chinese Americans preform for parade attendees during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Girls marching with the Organization of Chinese Americans preform for parade attendees during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
People look on from rooftops during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People look on from rooftops during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
A performer with the Silk Elephant Restaurant walks past a window reflecting the festivities during the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A performer with the Silk Elephant Restaurant walks past a window reflecting the festivities during the start of the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
People look on from rooftops during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People look on from rooftops during the Lunar New Year Parade on Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

This year's Lunar New Year Parade in Squirrel Hill, put on by The Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition, drew over 30 organizations and groups.

Parade goers filled the sidewalks along Murray Avenue to take in the sights and sounds.

Here are pictures from the day.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me