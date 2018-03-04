Event Sunday at Orthodox cathedral in Oakland aids Syrian crisis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of Pittsburgh's Orthodox Christian community gathered on Sunday to pray for and support their brethren suffering from the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The prayer service at St. Nicholas Cathedral in Oakland was led by an assembly of orthodox hierarchy from across the United States and drew nearly 500 people.

A dinner followed to raise money for the International Orthodox Christian Charities Syrian Crisis Response Fund .

“The Pittsburgh chapter of IOCC is a group of lay people and clergy who get together to help raise money for the work the IOCC does,” said Katrina Straker, spokeswoman for the international charitable organization.

“The Orthodox Christian community in Pittsburgh has a commitment to help people in need including Syrians who have suffered because of the conflict in Syria, so six years ago they began holding this event.”

The United Nations estimates that 13.1 million people require humanitarian assistance as a result of the civil war between the government of President Bashar al-Assad, along with its allies, and forces opposing the government.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.