Bob Nutting has competition for Charleston Gazette-Mail deal

Three additional potential buyers for the Charleston Gazette-Mail have surfaced since it was announced Bob Nutting, the majority owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, was the high bidder for West Virginia's largest newspaper.

A story on the Gazette-Mail's web site said 15 potential buyers were contacted by a New York-based firm to gauge interest in the newspaper. That process has led to three serious bids, the paper said.

Wheeling Newspapers, a company created by Bob Nutting's Ogden Newspapers, has bid $10.9 million for the Gazette-Mail, an amount that is roughly $400,000 more than what he is paying catcher Francisco Cervelli this year.

Nutting could not be reached for comment.

If there is more than one bidder for the newspaper, then there will be an auction on Thursday, March 8. A hearing for the sale of the newspaper is scheduled on March 9. The Gazette-Mail said the sale should be closed on or before March 31.

The Gazette-Mail, which won a Pulitzer Prize for reporter Eric Eyre's investigative reporting of West Virginia's opioid crisis last year, was formed in 2015 by the merger of the Charleston Gazette and the Charleston Daily Mail.

The Nutting family owns more than 40 daily newspapers including the Herald-Standard in Uniontown, which it bought from Calkins Media in June. A month after buying the newspaper, Ogden laid off 30 people including the newspaper's entire photography department.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.