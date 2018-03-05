Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Point Park University plans #MeToo event to prepare students for the workplace

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, March 5, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Point Park University will hold a #MeToo event to prepare students for the workplace.
Point Park University will hold an event Thursday to encourage a conversation between students and a panel of experts about sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

The event "Me Too: What's next?" is designed to prepare students for the professional world and changing workplace cultures. It will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in Point Park University ballroom in Lawrence Hall, 212 Wood St.

The event will be moderated by Sharon Eberson, online features editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette along with Elizabeth Rosemeyer, Title IX coordinator at Point Park, and Chelsea Pompeani, media innovation specialist at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park.

The event is free and open to the public.

Panelists include:

• Nancy Mosser, owner of Nancy Mosser Casting

• Tracey Brent-Chessum, assistant professor of theatre at Point Park

• April Friges, assistant professor of photography at Point Park

• Sarah Schulz, professor of psychology at Point Park and licensed Title IX investigator

• Leatra Tate, Point Park Ph.D. candidate with a research focus on sexual violence and survivor support

• Ki Ki Brown, WAMO 100 afternoon radio personality

• Sera Mathew, assistant professor of community engagement at Point Park

Questions can be submitted before, during and after the event using the hashtag #MeTooPointPark via Twitter.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

