Point Park University plans #MeToo event to prepare students for the workplace
Updated 2 hours ago
Point Park University will hold an event Thursday to encourage a conversation between students and a panel of experts about sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.
The event "Me Too: What's next?" is designed to prepare students for the professional world and changing workplace cultures. It will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in Point Park University ballroom in Lawrence Hall, 212 Wood St.
The event will be moderated by Sharon Eberson, online features editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette along with Elizabeth Rosemeyer, Title IX coordinator at Point Park, and Chelsea Pompeani, media innovation specialist at the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park.
. @PointParkCMI & the Title IX Office are hosting a panel discussion on issues surrounding sexual assault and harassment in the workplace. Tweet your questions/comments in advance with #MeTooPointPark . pic.twitter.com/yjqnqSLbrZ— Point Park U (@PointParkU) February 26, 2018
The event is free and open to the public.
Panelists include:
• Nancy Mosser, owner of Nancy Mosser Casting
• Tracey Brent-Chessum, assistant professor of theatre at Point Park
• April Friges, assistant professor of photography at Point Park
• Sarah Schulz, professor of psychology at Point Park and licensed Title IX investigator
• Leatra Tate, Point Park Ph.D. candidate with a research focus on sexual violence and survivor support
• Ki Ki Brown, WAMO 100 afternoon radio personality
• Sera Mathew, assistant professor of community engagement at Point Park
Questions can be submitted before, during and after the event using the hashtag #MeTooPointPark via Twitter.
