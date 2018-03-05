Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh council considers new contract with IT firm criticized in lawsuit

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 5, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Council Chambers
Doors Open Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh City Council Chambers

Updated 37 minutes ago

Pittsburgh City Council is poised to vote on a $572,640, two-year contract with a Plum software company that a city police officer described in a recently filed lawsuit as performing below industry standards.

The Department of Innovation and Performance is asking council to approve the contract with B-Three Solutions to provide maintenance, enhancements and security upgrades to police bureau systems.

Police Officer Souroth Chatterji filed a federal whistle-blower lawsuit against the city in February that alleged police officials discriminated against him after he was assigned to investigate B-Three's performance. According to the lawsuit, B-Three provided the police department with millions of dollars worth of software upgrades that were either never implemented, did not work or vastly exceeded the cost of similar systems.

B-Three President Michael Walton previously said the company produces only the highest quality software and called the allegations “baseless and groundless.”

Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto, said that while the city isn't “completely thrilled” with B-Three, the company provides the city with an essential service.

“They provide management of software that police use every day,” McNulty said. “We don't have our own software development people. If there are bugs in the system that need to be addressed, we need to have an outside vendor.”

He said the city intends to wind down the contract with B-Three and have city personnel or another company take over those duties.

“We don't know yet exactly what we're going to do,” McNulty said. “It's contemplated that we'll take over a lot of the work.”

B-Three referred questions to its attorney, who did not return a call.

Council was scheduled to introduce the contract during its meeting on Tuesday, but McNulty said the administration is holding the bill for one week because the director of Innovation and Performance cannot attend the meeting.

B-Three manages nearly 50 police-related technology systems including police cruiser computer systems and systems permitting detectives to share information about homicide investigations and other high-profile crimes.

The lawsuit alleges Linda Rosato-Barone, an assistant police chief and deputy director of Public Safety, filed a complaint against Chatterji with the Office of Municipal Investigations because of his investigation into B-Three.

It also alleges that other officers under Rosato-Barone's command harassed Chatterji, who is of Indian descent, and called him racial epithets, including “muhammed” and “haji,” and referred to him as “Chatter Teeth,” playing off his last name.

Bob Bauder is a staff writer for Trib Total Media. He can be reached at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

