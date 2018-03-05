Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Northbound traffic on Route 28 reopened for both lanes

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Traffic lines up to clear road construction underway on Route 28 north of Pittsburgh on Mar. 5, 2018.
Updated less than a minute ago

Northbound traffic on busy Route 28 was reduced to a single lane approaching the Highland Park Bridge on Monday afternoon but was unrestricted before the start of the evening commute.

Crews closed the right-hand lane about a mile past the Etna bypass before noon. As of 2:30 p.m., PennDOT's traffic cameras showed a line of cars backing up before the bypass.

By 4 p.m. traffic was unrestricted but moving slowly past the bridge.

Route 28 traffic past the Highland Park Bridge exit was flowing normally.

Contractors were performing work along the side of the road in the area of the lane restriction. A spokesman for PennDOT did not immediately return a request for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

