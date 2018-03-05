Pittsburgh teacher caught with drug paraphernalia at PIAA playoff basketball game
Police escorted a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher home from a playoff basketball game Friday after the teacher was caught with drug paraphernalia, school officials said Monday.
Charges have not yet been filed against the Allderdice teacher, but possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia charges are pending, according to a release from district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh.
The incident happened Friday at a PIAA basketball game at Pittsburgh Carrick, Pugh said.
School police stopped the teacher – whose name has not been released – after they noticed the smell of marijuana, Pugh said. Officers found the teacher in possession of marijuana-related paraphernalia, which contained drug residue, she said.
School police intend to file charges, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
