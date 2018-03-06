Rain in forecast with snow showers expected Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Snow is forecasted to make a return to the Pittsburgh area Wednesday, according to a 10-day forecast from the National Weather Service. But Tuesday it will get mostly rain.

"We'll have some rounds of snow showers, maybe even some wind with it, but nothing too dramatic around here," National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Axford said.

Another nor'easter is making its way to the already battered East Coast and skirting southwest Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, the expected high is 44 degrees. There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation with rain giving way to snow showers.

It will be colder Thursday, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s, and about an inch of snow could accumulate, Axford said.

"It's pretty typical of March," Axford said. "We're in that transition phase. We had a couple of nice days, and now we're paying for it."

Tribune-Review staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report.