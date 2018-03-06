Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police search for suspect in credit card scam

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh Police say they are looking for this man in connection with a suspected case of credit card fraud and identity theft.
Pittsburgh Police


Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an apparent credit card and identity theft scam.

According to a report filed with police, the victim was notified of charges to his or her credit card Feb. 19 at a business in East Liberty.

Upon notification of that charge, the victim canceled the credit card.

Then, on Feb. 26, the victim was notified of another charge on the canceled credit card at a business in North Oakland.

Police provided a picture of the suspect. Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Zone 1 police detectives at 412-323-7201.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

