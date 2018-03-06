Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Council lifts outdated, dormant restriction on drag shows

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
The set for a show by “Rupaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon at 6119 Club in East Liberty.
6119
The set for a show by “Rupaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon at 6119 Club in East Liberty.

Updated 5 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday lifted an outdated zoning restriction that limited drag shows to industrial areas of the city but, by all accounts, was not enforced and not preventing anyone from putting on drag shows.

Under the previous regulations, such performances were defined as “adult entertainment” and restricted to areas zoned as urban/industrial or conditionally within the Golden Triangle, referring to Pittsburgh's Downtown.

Council members voted unanimously to amend the definition to exclude male and female impersonators.

“I think it's another step forward for Pittsburgh as we continue to make Pittsburgh the most livable city for all, including the LGBT community,” said Gary Van Horn, president of the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, a nonprofit LGBT advocacy group.

Advocates appearing at a public hearing before council in February described drag shows as an art form, noting they include such mainstream performances as RuPaul's Drag Race on TV.

They said the restriction, passed in the 1950s, was outdated and discriminatory.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@trib.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me