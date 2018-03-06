Pittsburgh Council lifts outdated, dormant restriction on drag shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday lifted an outdated zoning restriction that limited drag shows to industrial areas of the city but, by all accounts, was not enforced and not preventing anyone from putting on drag shows.

Under the previous regulations, such performances were defined as “adult entertainment” and restricted to areas zoned as urban/industrial or conditionally within the Golden Triangle, referring to Pittsburgh's Downtown.

Council members voted unanimously to amend the definition to exclude male and female impersonators.

“I think it's another step forward for Pittsburgh as we continue to make Pittsburgh the most livable city for all, including the LGBT community,” said Gary Van Horn, president of the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, a nonprofit LGBT advocacy group.

Advocates appearing at a public hearing before council in February described drag shows as an art form, noting they include such mainstream performances as RuPaul's Drag Race on TV.

They said the restriction, passed in the 1950s, was outdated and discriminatory.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@trib.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.