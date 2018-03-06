Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Hard-charging former Pittsburgh Press editor Angus McEachran dies

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Angus McEachran
The Commercial Appeal
Angus McEachran

Updated 5 hours ago

Angus McEachran, who served as editor of the former Pittsburgh Press and headed newspapers that won three Pulitzer Prizes, died Monday in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn. He was 78.

McEachran worked at The Press from 1982 to 1992, serving as editor during a period in which the newspaper won Pulitzers for investigative journalism in 1986 and 1987.

He spent the bulk of his 43-year newspaper career at The Commercial Appeal in Memphis. He was the newspaper's metro editor in 1968 when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the city's Lorraine Motel. He directed the paper's coverage of the 1977 death of Memphis' most famous resident, Elvis Presley.

After serving as editor of the Birmingham (Ala.) Post-Herald and The Press, McEachran returned to Memphis to serve as editor from 1993 until his retirement in 2002. An editorial cartoonist at The Commercial Appeal won a Pulitzer for his work shortly after McEachran returned.

In a feature obituary , The Commercial Appeal described McEachran as a “blunt-speaking, sometimes intimidating force in the newsroom who considered accuracy a necessity and hard-driving journalism a service to the community.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me