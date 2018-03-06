Hard-charging former Pittsburgh Press editor Angus McEachran dies
Angus McEachran, who served as editor of the former Pittsburgh Press and headed newspapers that won three Pulitzer Prizes, died Monday in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn. He was 78.
McEachran worked at The Press from 1982 to 1992, serving as editor during a period in which the newspaper won Pulitzers for investigative journalism in 1986 and 1987.
He spent the bulk of his 43-year newspaper career at The Commercial Appeal in Memphis. He was the newspaper's metro editor in 1968 when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the city's Lorraine Motel. He directed the paper's coverage of the 1977 death of Memphis' most famous resident, Elvis Presley.
After serving as editor of the Birmingham (Ala.) Post-Herald and The Press, McEachran returned to Memphis to serve as editor from 1993 until his retirement in 2002. An editorial cartoonist at The Commercial Appeal won a Pulitzer for his work shortly after McEachran returned.
In a feature obituary , The Commercial Appeal described McEachran as a “blunt-speaking, sometimes intimidating force in the newsroom who considered accuracy a necessity and hard-driving journalism a service to the community.”