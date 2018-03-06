Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh, Allegheny County to hire law firm to study suing opioid makers

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids across the country has resulted in tens of thousands of children being taken from their homes and placed in the foster care system.
Patrick Sison/AP
Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids across the country has resulted in tens of thousands of children being taken from their homes and placed in the foster care system.

Updated 6 hours ago

Allegheny County has hired a South Carolina law firm to explore whether the county should file a lawsuit against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors and prescribers to recoup public money spent as a result of the opioid crisis.

The city of Pittsburgh also plans to hire the firm for the same purpose, pending City Council approval, officials said Tuesday.

The firm, Motley Rice, has offices in nine states, including one in Morgantown, W.Va.

The county will pay the firm 20 percent of whatever recovery the county receives after the firm's costs are deducted, said Allegheny County solicitor Andrew Szefi, via spokeswoman Amie Downs.

“If we get zero, they get zero,” Szefi said.

If no suit is filed, the county will not pay the firm.

Motley Rice is representing the states of Alaska, Kentucky, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and 13 municipalities in opioid-related litigation, according to its website .

Chicago; Erie County, Pa.; Newark, N.J.; and Akron, Ohio, are among the municipalities represented.

Allegheny County had 650 drug overdose deaths in 2016, up from 424 in 2015, records show.

Since 2008, more than 3,500 overdose deaths have been reported in the county, a news release from the city and county said.

The county pays to address the issue via its departments of health, human services, medical examiner, jail and police, the release said.

“This epidemic is not only tearing apart families across Pittsburgh but greatly tapping the resources of first responders in our medic, fire and police bureaus,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “Pharmaceutical companies that have made billions off painkillers need to start paying governments that are on the front lines addressing the havoc they have created.”

Motley Rice will determine the costs incurred as a result of the manufacture, distribution, prescription and use/abuse of opioids, and what the damages might be.

Beaver, Westmoreland and Washington counties filed similar lawsuits last year.

The county issued a Request for Proposals seeking firms for the service Dec. 8, after former Allegheny County Councilman Ed Kress introduced legislation Nov. 21.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me