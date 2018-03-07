Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Are Amazon reps in Pittsburgh? Mayor Bill Peduto thinks it's likely

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has yet to hear from Amazon about a visit, but he said company representatives are probably touring the city without his knowledge.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant two weeks ago began sending officials to visit cities that are competing to attract the company's second headquarters. Pittsburgh is one of 20 finalists for Amazon's HQ2, which could bring 50,000 new jobs and $5 billion in investments to the city.

“I believe that they're probably here and will continue to be here without telling us,” Peduto said Wednesday. “I really don't expect that they're going to just come in for one visit. I'm assuming that when they get down through the proposals and start looking at all the different cities that they'll be in all the cities with different groups on a continual basis.”

Company representatives have toured Washington, Montgomery County in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The Washington Post reported that Amazon officials had dinner with the D.C. mayor, breakfast with Virginia's governor and visited four sites in Northern Virginia.

Peduto said Amazon has called seeking city data, but officials have not said when they might visit Western Pennsylvania. He said he has no set plans for company representative when they arrive.

“I expect that they'll give us a very short window to prepare,” he said. “They haven't told us what they're looking for when they do (arrive), but I don't think they're looking for a dog-and-pony show.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

