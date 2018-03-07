Unattended cooking led to fatal fire in Carnegie apartment building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The deadly apartment fire Friday night at the corner of East Main Street and Broadway Avenue in Carnegie that killed a man was caused by unattended cooking, according to Matt Brown, Allegheny County fire marshal.

A person whom authorities did not identify fell asleep while cooking, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Brown ruled the fire accidental. An investigation is ongoing.

The man who died was a longtime maintenance worker for the family that owned the building. John Michael Wells, 64, who lived in the three-story building at the corner of East Main Street and Broadway Avenue, was rushed to UPMC Mercy shortly after the five-alarm fire broke out about 10 p.m.

Wells was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

The well-known restaurant PaPa J's is on the first floor.

Michael Troiani, whose family owns the building and restaurant, said Wells had done maintenance for the family's properties since 1987.

At least one person had to be rescued from an upper-floor window with a ladder truck. A second victim, whose name and condition have not been released, also was taken to the hospital, according to Brown.

A third person was evaluated at the scene but not taken for medical treatment, Brown said.