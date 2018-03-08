Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Cars stuck in North Side mudslide set off by sewage

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 5:12 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Multiple vehicles were caught in a mire of mud and sewage early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood after they tried to drive through a mudslide apparently triggered by a sewage problem.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the Department of Public Works closed Gershon Street at about 2 a.m. for the landslide. Officials at the scene told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that, unlike recent slides spurred by record-setting rains last month, this slide appeared to have been set off by a sewage issue.

Three vehicles got stuck in the mess — including one that was trapped up against a guardrail — as a result of the slide or driving around the barriers at the intersection of Gershon and Sunset Avenue.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority crews used cameras to evaluate their sewer pipes in the area and determined that the sewage leak causing the slide was not in one of their main lines, said PWSA spokesman Will Pickering. They suspect the sewage leak was coming from a private line — the “lateral line” connecting to the sewer main from a building that is the landowner's responsibility to maintain — somewhere along Sunset Avenue, Pickering said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

