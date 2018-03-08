1 injured when truck runs red light, gets hit by bus on North Shore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One person was hurt when a pickup truck ran a red light and was hit by a Port Authority bus early Thursday morning on the North Shore, authorities said.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East General Robinson and Sandusky streets. Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said the truck ran a red light and collided with the bus, which then sent it skidding into a utility pole.

Medics transported the driver of the truck to Allegheny General Hospital with a non-life-threatening head injury, Brandolph said. The bus driver was uninjured, and there were no passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that the bus hit the truck with such force that the folding bike rack from the bus was embedded in the wreck of the truck.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.