Peregrine falcon at Pitt's Cathedral of Learning lays first egg of season

A peregrine falcon who has been nesting at the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh has laid her first egg of the season.

The falcon, known as Hope, laid the egg shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in her nest on the 39th floor, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Peregrine falcons usually lay two to five eggs each season and usually lay another egg two days after the first one. They begin incubating eggs once the clutch is completed. Eggs typically hatch in 32 to 35 days.

The Cathedral of Learning has hosted a pair of Peregrine falcons since 2002.

The National Aviary provides a live stream of the nest here .