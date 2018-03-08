Registered sex offender wanted for attempted assault of Swissvale child

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Investigators on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding a Penn Hills man who police accused of attempting to sexually assault a Swissvale 6-year-old last month.

The attempted assault happened Feb. 13, according to police.

A 28-year-old woman called Swissvale police and reported that Clayton Sudduth, 28, tried to sexually assault her daughter, investigators said. Sudduth then bludgeoned the woman with a frying pan.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and a concussion, police said. Sudduth took off before police arrived at the home. Police said he should be considered dangerous.

Sudduth is a registered sex offender, and he is wanted on a probation violation. A warrant has also been issued in relation to the February incident, including charges of corruption of minors, strangulation, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Sudduth pleaded guilty in 2014 to multiple counts of possessing child pornography and sentenced to two to four years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.