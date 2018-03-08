Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Registered sex offender wanted for attempted assault of Swissvale child

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Investigators on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding a Penn Hills man who police accused of attempting to sexually assault a Swissvale 6-year-old last month.

The attempted assault happened Feb. 13, according to police.

A 28-year-old woman called Swissvale police and reported that Clayton Sudduth, 28, tried to sexually assault her daughter, investigators said. Sudduth then bludgeoned the woman with a frying pan.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and a concussion, police said. Sudduth took off before police arrived at the home. Police said he should be considered dangerous.

Sudduth is a registered sex offender, and he is wanted on a probation violation. A warrant has also been issued in relation to the February incident, including charges of corruption of minors, strangulation, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Sudduth pleaded guilty in 2014 to multiple counts of possessing child pornography and sentenced to two to four years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me