Allegheny

CCAC South to hold STEM panel with women leaders from local companies

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
CCAC's Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh's North Side.
Tribune-Review
CCAC's Allegheny campus in Pittsburgh's North Side.

CCAC South Campus will hold a panel discussion with women leaders in STEM—science, technology, engineering and math—on March 14.

The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the campus theater, at 1750 Clairton Road, West Mifflin.

The panelists will give insight into their career paths, professional and personal development, work/life balance and gender equity in the workplace.

Featured panelists include:

• Chantelle Bellavance, asset integration specialist, Crown Castle

• Stephanie Conroy, project engineer–team leader, Elliot Group

• Dana DelDuca-Cindric, senior engineer–chemical, Bechtel Marine Propulsion Corporation;

• Haley McLaughlin, technical recruiter, Aerotek

• Monica McWilson, RN, Corporate Compliance, staff/educator, Infection Control, Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

• Erica Peterson, founder and CEO, Moms Can: Code, founder and president, Science Tots

A meet and greet with the panelists will be held before and after the program on the B4 mezzanine. The program is free and open to the public.

The discussion is presented by the CCAC Women's Empowerment Summit.

Women's Empowerment Summit events are being held at all CCAC campuses and will culminate in a free conference designed to enhance the leadership and personal and professional potential of women.

“What Does it Mean to ‘Lean In?'” is the theme of this year's inaugural conference, which will be held at the Foerster Student Services Center on Allegheny Campus on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Charlene Newkirk, president, CCAC South Campus and Washington County Center at 412-469-6301 or cnewkirk@ccac.edu.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

