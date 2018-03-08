Parkway North lane closures to start Monday in Allegheny County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT has scheduled lane restrictions on the Parkway North in Ohio and Ross starting Monday as prep work for an $88 million project continues.

A single-lane closure is set for northbound I-279 between the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5) and Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchanges on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

Another single-lane closure is scheduled for southbound I-279 between the same interchanges on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Both closures are set to begin Monday, and will likely last about two weeks, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman.

The closures will allow crews to conduct prep work for the Parkway North Improvement Project, which is scheduled to be completed in summer 2019.

It's the largest project being undertaken this year in PennDOT's District 11, which includes Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties.