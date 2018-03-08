Liberty Bridge lane closures are back in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

March is here, which means closures for the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project are back.

One lane of the Liberty Bridge in each direction is now closed on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 16 while crews clean and remove platforms, according to a PennDOT news release.

In addition, one lane of Arlington Avenue between East Carson Street and McCardle Roadway is closed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 6, PennDOT announced. During this time, crews will conduct pier rehabilitation work.

The work is related to an $80 million bridge rehabilitation project slated to be finished in July. The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways at www.511PA.com .