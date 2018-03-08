Kellyanne Conway headlines Allegheny County GOP dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, is scheduled to speak Thursday at the Republican Committee of Allegheny County's annual Spirit of Lincoln Dinner.

The dinner, being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Green Tree, also will feature speeches by U.S. Reps. Keith Rothfus and Lou Barletta, the latter of whom is running for U.S. Senate; gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner; congressional candidate Rick Saccone; and Pittsburgh Pirates President Frank Coonelly.

Conway's appearance comes a day after Politico reported that she was “taken aback” when she saw an NBC News report in which Saccone said government is limited in what it can do to fight the opioid crisis.

“Conway, who is Trump's point person on opioids and is slated to appear with Saccone on Thursday, responded to the story by telling colleagues that Saccone and other 2018 candidates should be highlighting the administration's efforts to combat the crisis,” Politico reported.

The White House issued a fact sheet this month detailing the administration's efforts on the opioids front.

Conway's appearance also comes on the heels of a federal watchdog announcing Tuesday that she violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

The Office of Special Counsel said Conway violated the Hatch Act twice last year when she spoke out in support of Roy Moore in Alabama's U.S. Senate race — a race that Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones. The White House disputed the independent agency's findings.

The Associated Press contributed. Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.