Allegheny

Pittsburgh city solicitor stepping down; returning to private practice

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Lourdes Sanchez Ridge serves as solicitor for Pittsburgh.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh's city solicitor and top legal counsel said Thursday she intends to return to private practice next month and will leave her post with the city April 6.

Lourdes Sanchez Ridge has been with the city's law department since the start of Mayor Bill Peduto's administration in January 2014.

A statement released by the Mayor's Office did not indicate why Sanchez Ridge chose now to return to private legal practice. She said in her resignation letter that Peduto's commitment to corruption-free government inspired her to stay in the law department for four years.

“In short, you set a tone at the top that transformed city government's culture to one that makes city employees proud to be public servants,” she said of Peduto. “I would not have continued to be city solicitor for this long had this not been the case.”

Sanchez Ridge, a former assistant U.S. attorney and assistant state attorney, spent 11 years practicing criminal defense and civil law at Clark Hill Thorp Reed before joining the city.

Former Chief of Staff Kevin Acklin said at the time that Peduto wanted to send a message by hiring somebody “independent and no-nonsense.”

Sanchez Ridge thanked members of Pittsburgh City Council for their support as well.

“Pittsburgh's best asset is its people,” she said. “I am honored to have served them and will continue to do so in any way I can.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

