Leading Carnegie Mellon University an 'absolute thrill' new president says

Carnegie Mellon University's new president is already a familiar face on campus.

Farnam Jahanian, a top administrator at CMU since 2014 and the interim president, was named the university's 10th president Thursday.

“It's a great privilege and a tremendous responsibility, but it is most of all an absolute thrill to know that I will be working side by side with so many of you,” Jahanian said during a speech on campus to faculty, students, staff, the board of trustees and Pittsburgh residents. “Together we will continue to do work that matters, work that benefits people all around the world.”

A nationally recognized computer scientist, Jahanian had spent 21 years at the University of Michigan before coming to Carnegie Mellon as vice president for research in 2014. He was named provost and chief academic officer the next year, and then became interim president after the sudden resignation of then-president Subra Suresh, who went to Singapore to head Nanyang Technological University.

CMU launched an international search to find the university's next leader. James Rohr, chair of the board, said it was clear during the search process that Jahanian has the qualities and experiences to make him “exactly the right leader for this university at the extraordinary moment in time.”

The board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Jahanian as the next president.

“Farnam embodies the qualities that makes this institution great,” Rohr said, including working to make sure technology enhances society and its benefits are accessible to women, under represented minorities and all people. “I think this individual has the vision to take this institution to the next level.”

Jahanian, 57, is married to Teresa Jahanian, also a computer scientist. Their daughter, Sara, is a junior at CMU. Their sons, Thomas and Daniel, live in Michigan.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.