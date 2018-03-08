Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

PennDOT to begin work to replace bridge over Business Loop 376 in Findlay

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

PennDOT will start work to replace the Flaugherty Run Bridge over Business Loop 376 in Findlay beginning Monday, according to a news release.

Flagging operations will begin on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday as crews prep the bridge for the project, the release said. Traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less may occur.

During the first phase of the project, traffic will be moved to the western side of the bridge. A single lane of traffic will be open in each direction through early July.

Additionally, long-term shoulder restrictions are planned in each direction on Business Loop 376 through late June. After that, a full closure will occur.

The $4.38 million project is slated to be complete by the end of 2019, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman. Carmen Paliotta Contracting is the prime contractor.

