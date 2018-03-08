Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man armed with pepper spray robs Kennedy Dollar General

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 5:01 p.m.
Allegheny County Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a Dollar General store on Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy Thursday, March 8.
Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a Dollar General store on Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy Thursday, March 8.

Updated 7 hours ago

A man armed with pepper spray robbed a Dollar General store in Kennedy on Thursday morning, according to Allegheny County police.

The robbery happened just before 9 a.m. at the store on Pine Hollow Road, police said. A man walked into the store and approached two female employees separately, each time demanding money.

Investigators said the man kept his hands in his pockets during a majority of the robbery and made off with an unspecified amount of cash from behind the counter.

On his way out of the store, he turned around and sprayed pepper spray into the store, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me