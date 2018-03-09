Two crashes cause backups on inbound Parkway East

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An already-troubled traffic spot on the Parkway East got worse Friday morning after a pair of minor crashes, though no one was injured.

Allegheny County 911 supervisors said the first two-vehicle crash occurred on the inbound side of the Parkway East near the Swissvale interchange at about 6:30 a.m.; both vehicles were moved off to the side of the road and no one was hurt.

About 15 minutes later, another multi-vehicle crash occurred amid the traffic backup from the first, this time near Forest Hills. 911 supervisors said there were no injuries there, either.

Delays in the area were building, even though all lanes were open and both crashes were cleared by 8 a.m. Traffic typically backs up through that area starting at the Squirrel Hill Tunnels.

