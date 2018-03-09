Pirate Parrot's appearance at GOP dinner questioned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't politicize the Parrot.

That's the sentiment of some on social media who are upset the Pirate Parrot appeared along with team President Frank Coonelly at the Republican Committee of Allegheny County's annual Spirit of Lincoln Dinner on Thursday night. Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, headlined the event in Green Tree, which drew more than 500 people.

Before it started, Washington Post reporter James Hohmann posted an image to Twitter of the Pirate Parrot standing in a hallway outside a ballroom at Green Tree's DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The Parrot was giving a thumbs-up.

Awaiting Kellyanne Conway at a Lincoln Day dinner outside Pittsburgh is the Pirates mascot. Frank Coonely, the team's president, is speaking on behalf of GOP candidate Rick Saccone too. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/rTGOK7RNXE — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 8, 2018

Some fans lashed out on social media.

Why is the pirate parrot at the Allegheny County GOP annual dinner with Kellyanne Conway pic.twitter.com/V14uQEqyAC — Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) March 9, 2018

Don't forget the Pirate Parrot at a Saccone stump event with Kellyanne Conway and Frank Coonely. Fans deserve an explanation of why the team and its assets were used this way! — Melissa (@melissalcasey) March 9, 2018

After this, of all offseasons, Nutting and co. decide it's ok to politicize the pirate parrot... you really just don't know how to play up a fan base do you? — Anthony Girdano (@Agirdano_21) March 9, 2018

Still only the second most embarrassing Pirate Parrot moment after being implicated in that cocaine distribution scheme in 1985. — Greenberg Visa Law (@asgvisalaw) March 9, 2018

Me waking up and instantly remembering how angry I am at the Pirates pic.twitter.com/gRwJvtPk85 — Virginia Montanez (@JanePitt) March 9, 2018

The Pirates issued a statement Friday morning.

"Last night's presentation and the Parrot appearance was wholly focused on promoting the Pittsburgh Pirates and the game of baseball, not a political candidate nor politics in general," team spokesman Brian Warecki said in a statement.

"It was in no way, shape or form a political endorsement of any kind, as Frank (Coonelly) would be happy to give the same speech at a Democratic Committee event as well should he be asked," Warecki said.

Coonelly, 57, is a registered Republican, according to voter records. He was listed as a special guest on the event's program. Warecki said Coonelly accepted an invitation to the GOP dinner a couple of months ago.

"At no point in time were politics discussed as part of the presentation. It was 100 percent focused on Pirates baseball and the upcoming season. We would be happy to give the exact same presentation to a Democratic event if asked," Warecki said, adding the Pirate Parrot often accompanies team officials when they make such presentations.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.