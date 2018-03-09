Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pirate Parrot's appearance at GOP dinner questioned

Suzanne Elliott | Friday, March 9, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
The Pirate Parrot sits with fans during a game against the Cubs Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013 at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirate Parrot sits with fans during a game against the Cubs Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013 at PNC Park.

Updated 4 hours ago

Don't politicize the Parrot.

That's the sentiment of some on social media who are upset the Pirate Parrot appeared along with team President Frank Coonelly at the Republican Committee of Allegheny County's annual Spirit of Lincoln Dinner on Thursday night. Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, headlined the event in Green Tree, which drew more than 500 people.

Before it started, Washington Post reporter James Hohmann posted an image to Twitter of the Pirate Parrot standing in a hallway outside a ballroom at Green Tree's DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The Parrot was giving a thumbs-up.

Some fans lashed out on social media.

The Pirates issued a statement Friday morning.

"Last night's presentation and the Parrot appearance was wholly focused on promoting the Pittsburgh Pirates and the game of baseball, not a political candidate nor politics in general," team spokesman Brian Warecki said in a statement.

"It was in no way, shape or form a political endorsement of any kind, as Frank (Coonelly) would be happy to give the same speech at a Democratic Committee event as well should he be asked," Warecki said.

Coonelly, 57, is a registered Republican, according to voter records. He was listed as a special guest on the event's program. Warecki said Coonelly accepted an invitation to the GOP dinner a couple of months ago.

"At no point in time were politics discussed as part of the presentation. It was 100 percent focused on Pirates baseball and the upcoming season. We would be happy to give the exact same presentation to a Democratic event if asked," Warecki said, adding the Pirate Parrot often accompanies team officials when they make such presentations.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Related Content
Kellyanne Conway stumps for Saccone at Green Tree event
Kellyanne Conway voiced her ardent support for U.S. congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a brief visit to Western Pennsylvania on Thursday, five days before a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me