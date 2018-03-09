PennDOT to hold public meeting about Carson Street improvement project in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT is holding a public meeting to discuss a major project to add safety improvements to East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The project will include resurfacing, signal upgrades, ADA curb cut ramp installation and pedestrian safety improvements from 33rd Street to Smithfield Street, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman.

The work is set to begin in the fall and finish in late 2019, Cowan said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 19 at the Brashear Association building, 2005 Sarah St., according to a PennDOT meeting notice. The presentation will begin at 5:15.

PennDOT officials and consultants will present proposed improvements along Carson Street and also will be available to answer questions and gather feedback, the notice said.

A contractor has not yet been hired, but the project is estimated to cost between $12 and $15 million, Cowan said.