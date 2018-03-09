Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

PennDOT to hold public meeting about Carson Street improvement project in Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Cars clog Carson Street in the South Side, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Cars clog Carson Street in the South Side, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

PennDOT is holding a public meeting to discuss a major project to add safety improvements to East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The project will include resurfacing, signal upgrades, ADA curb cut ramp installation and pedestrian safety improvements from 33rd Street to Smithfield Street, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman.

The work is set to begin in the fall and finish in late 2019, Cowan said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 19 at the Brashear Association building, 2005 Sarah St., according to a PennDOT meeting notice. The presentation will begin at 5:15.

PennDOT officials and consultants will present proposed improvements along Carson Street and also will be available to answer questions and gather feedback, the notice said.

A contractor has not yet been hired, but the project is estimated to cost between $12 and $15 million, Cowan said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me