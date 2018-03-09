Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police hope to talk to teen about Woodland Hills football player's killing

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 9, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Jerame Turner, 16, one of two Woodland Hills School District students shot and killed, volunteered during a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway last month in Braddock.
Updated 2 hours ago

Allegheny County police are hoping to talk to a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation into the killing of a Woodland Hills football player last year, but they are not calling the teen a suspect.

Police told Tribune-Review news partner that they suspect the 14-year-old was in the area the night of the shooting that killed 16-year-old Jerame Turner, of Turtle Creek.

Turner was shot not far from his mother's home on George Street about 11 p.m. He died a short time later at the hospital. A 13-year-old boy was later found with a gunshot wound to his arm.

No charges have been filed in the shooting.

The TV station reported that there is a juvenile attachment – similar to a warrant – for the 14-year-old on unrelated charges.

Turner was a linebacker and junior at Woodland Hills when he was killed. Assistant football coach Chris Edmonds at the time called Turner a good kid who "needed football."

"Football evened him out, and he looked up to the coaches," he said

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

