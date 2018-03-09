Scheduled Parkway North lane restriction cancelled

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work planned for the inbound side of the Parkway North Saturday has been cancelled, PennDOT announced Friday.

“Due to weather related issues, the work... will not occur tomorrow,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said. “Additional information will be provided once the work is rescheduled.”

According to PennDOT the southbound side of the road was scheduled to be reduced to a single lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between the Camp Horne Road exit in Ohio Township and the Perrysville Avenue exit in Ross.

Traffic on the busy roadway will instead be unrestricted.

Work was planned as part of a $87.94 million I-279 Parkway North Improvement Project.

PennDOT says it will include concrete patching and paving, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead signs, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV repairs, sign upgrades, guardrail and drainage improvements, and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

Crews from the Trumbull Corp. and Lindy Paving are performing the work.

