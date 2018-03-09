Family court warrants lead sheriff's deputies to drugs, guns in McKeesport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sheriff's deputies on Friday found two men who were wanted on separate warrants out of Allegheny County's family court at a McKeesport housing complex, where they also found guns and drugs in an apartment, authorities said.

Warrants were issued last month for Troy Brown, 20, of McKeesport, and Evander Williams, 26, of Pittsburgh's Hill District, after both failed to appear for their respective court dates, Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus said in a statement.

A tip led deputies to the Crawford Village housing complex in McKeesport Friday where they suspected Brown was staying, Kraus said. Deputies knocked on the apartment door about 7:40 a.m. and, while no one answered the door, deputies saw and heard movement inside – including someone peeking out the window.

Deputies forced their way in and found not only Brown, but also Williams and three others, Kraus said. They also found a brick of heroin in plain sight.

A judge approved a search warrant, which turned up a revolver with an obliterated serial number, a pistol that was stolen out of Clairton, six bricks and two bundles of suspected heroin, $2,000, a digital scale, and a small amount of marijuana, according to Kraus.

Williams and Brown were taken to the Allegheny County Jail on their outstanding warrants, where they will also be arraigned on drug charges stemming from the search of the apartment, Kraus said.

Three others who were in the apartment also face drug charges: Gordon Blackwell, 25; Charles Collier, 18; and Savonce Williams. 20.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.