Consumer alert issued for Lawrenceville Family Dollar for mouse droppings

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Family Dollar store in Lawrenceville after inspectors found mouse droppings and one “freshly dead mouse,” according to a county inspection report.

Inspectors Friday found two dead mice near a mouse trap behind an electric box panel, as well as evidence of mice running in the ceilings at the store at 3300 Penn Ave., the report said.

Droppings were found on the top shelves in several areas of the store, especially shelves holding candy, dog food and paper towels, the report said.

Store employees could not be immediately reached.

Inspectors will soon revisit the facility to see if the problem is addressed.

