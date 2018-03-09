Carrick man gets 7 years for dealing heroin, fentanyl tied to 2015 overdoses
Updated 2 hours ago
A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Carrick man to seven years in prison for his part in dealing heroin and fentanyl that caused a slew of overdoses across the region in 2015, according to U.S. District Attorney Scott Brady.
Damian McKay, 28, must also serve four years of probation following his seven-year prison sentence, Brady said.
McKay was charged and convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl after bags stamped “Predator” caused a number of fatal and non-fatal overdoses the week of April 13, 2015.
Pittsburgh police traced the drugs to local dealer Justin Robinson, who identified Deandre McKissick as his supplier. McKissick was also found to be McKay's supplier, Brady said.
Sentencing for McKissick is set for April. Robinson will be sentenced later this month.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.