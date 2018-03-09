Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

DEP to host public hearings on Falcon Ethane Pipeline

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 9, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
An artist's rendering of what Royal Dutch Shell's proposed ethane cracker plant in Beaver County might look like when completed.
Royal Dutch Shell
An artist's rendering of what Royal Dutch Shell's proposed ethane cracker plant in Beaver County might look like when completed.

Updated 10 hours ago

The state Department of Environmental Protection will host public hearings in Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties so residents can offer comments on the Falcon Ethane Pipeline.

The pipeline project, owned by a Shell subsidiary, is awaiting permits from the DEP.

Each hearing will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with registration to speak starting at 6 p.m. Here are the locations and dates:

• April 3: Central Valley High School Auditorium, 160 Baker Road Extension, Monaca, PA.

• April 4: Burgettstown Area Middle/High School, 104 Bavington Road, Burgettstown, PA.

• April 5: Quaker Valley Middle School Auditorium, 618 Harbaugh Street, Sewickley, PA.

The 97-mile pipeline will cross a total of 22 townships in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, the nine are: Chartiers, Mt. Pleasant, Robinson, North Fayette, Findlay, Independence, Raccoon, Potter and Greene.

It is expected to carry 107,000 barrels of ethane daily to Shell's $6 billion plant being built along the Ohio River in Potter, Beaver County. Construction of the pipeline is expected to begin late 2018. The cracker plant and its pipeline are expected to be operational in 2020.

Environmental advocacy group Citizens to Protect the Ambridge Reservoir said in January an explosion of the pipeline would endanger 550 homes, 20 businesses, 240 groundwater wells, 12 public parks, five schools, six daycare centers and tributaries to the Ambridge Reservoir that are within 1,000 feet of the pipeline.

A FracTracker Alliance map shows 24 homes and three businesses within 300 feet from the pipeline's route in Raccoon, Independence and Mt. Pleasant townships. The nonprofit has said those structures are "at risk" in the event of a pipeline leak or explosion.

In Findlay, Shell intends to run its pipeline through a housing development proposed by Maronda Homes. The housing development firm could not be reached for comment.

The entire Falcon Ethane Pipeline will intersect 319 streams and 174 wetlands, the maps show.

Shell's permit applications, which can be found online, are currently under review.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me