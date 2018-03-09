DEP to host public hearings on Falcon Ethane Pipeline

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To register to speak at a public hearing, contact Lauren Fraley, DEP spokesperson, at 412-442-4203 or at lfraley@pa.gov . Written comments will be accepted until April 17. Send them to:

The state Department of Environmental Protection will host public hearings in Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties so residents can offer comments on the Falcon Ethane Pipeline.

The pipeline project, owned by a Shell subsidiary, is awaiting permits from the DEP.

Each hearing will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with registration to speak starting at 6 p.m. Here are the locations and dates:

• April 3: Central Valley High School Auditorium, 160 Baker Road Extension, Monaca, PA.

• April 4: Burgettstown Area Middle/High School, 104 Bavington Road, Burgettstown, PA.

• April 5: Quaker Valley Middle School Auditorium, 618 Harbaugh Street, Sewickley, PA.

The 97-mile pipeline will cross a total of 22 townships in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, the nine are: Chartiers, Mt. Pleasant, Robinson, North Fayette, Findlay, Independence, Raccoon, Potter and Greene.

It is expected to carry 107,000 barrels of ethane daily to Shell's $6 billion plant being built along the Ohio River in Potter, Beaver County. Construction of the pipeline is expected to begin late 2018. The cracker plant and its pipeline are expected to be operational in 2020.

Environmental advocacy group Citizens to Protect the Ambridge Reservoir said in January an explosion of the pipeline would endanger 550 homes, 20 businesses, 240 groundwater wells, 12 public parks, five schools, six daycare centers and tributaries to the Ambridge Reservoir that are within 1,000 feet of the pipeline.

A FracTracker Alliance map shows 24 homes and three businesses within 300 feet from the pipeline's route in Raccoon, Independence and Mt. Pleasant townships. The nonprofit has said those structures are "at risk" in the event of a pipeline leak or explosion.

In Findlay, Shell intends to run its pipeline through a housing development proposed by Maronda Homes. The housing development firm could not be reached for comment.

The entire Falcon Ethane Pipeline will intersect 319 streams and 174 wetlands, the maps show.

Shell's permit applications, which can be found online, are currently under review.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.