Sales push will improve Qatar Airways cargo stats, Pittsburgh airport CEO says

Qatar Airways met less than a third of its goal for tons of cargo moved through Pittsburgh International Airport in January, but airport officials expect that number to improve now that salespeople have started marketing the route here.

The airline carried 114 U.S. tons of cargo through the airport in January on six round-trip flights, according to airport data — about 31.7 percent of its goal.

A one-year agreement between the authority and the airline — which the Trib obtained from a request under Pennsylvania's Right to Know law — states the carrier's goal is 60 tons per round-trip flight.

If the carrier was meeting its goal, its six round-trip flights in January would have carried 360 U.S. tons instead of 114.

In a September news release, Qatar Airways said it planned to carry 200 tons of cargo to and from Pittsburgh each week. That would be 100 tons per flight.

The airline did not respond to a request for comment.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis expects the figures to improve in the coming months, she said.

“We knew there was going to be a ramp up period,” Cassotis said. “Over the holidays, there was a lot of cargo that was being put everywhere, so it wasn't necessarily a focus on Pittsburgh because the focus was ‘how do we move all the cargo we need to move throughout the world?' So now there's a focus on Pittsburgh so those numbers will get better.”

Last month, two salespeople hired by the carrier got to work in the Pittsburgh region to market the route, which should help, Cassotis said.

“They finally got on board, got trained and got to know the shippers and the freight forwarders and all the folks they need to talk to,” she said.

The January data was better than in December, when the carrier met less than a quarter of its goal , with 128 U.S. tons carried on nine round trips.

The airport authority is paying the airline $15,500 per round-trip flight for the first six months of service.

If the carrier continues to fall below its goal in the second six months, which starts April 12, the airport authority will continue to pay $15,500 per flight. That would mean the carrier would receive $1.46 million after a full year of service, which would be the largest incentive the airport has awarded an airline.

If the carrier is meeting the goal after April 12, the incentive would likely be lowered.

The money used for the incentive comes from state gambling tax revenue and other state grants.

The authority also spent nearly $6 million to upgrade a cargo ramp that is used by Qatar Airways, FedEx and UPS, and paid $1.8 million for ground service equipment currently used only by Qatar Airways.

The Qatar flight is expected to generate $43 million and 265 jobs to the regional economy, according to a three-page airport economic impact study Boston-based Economic Development Research Group completed last year.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.