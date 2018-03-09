Waterfront in Homestead on lockdown after reported shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Waterfront in Homestead was on lockdown Friday night after a man was shot multiple times Friday evening, according to Allegheny County 911.

The 23-year-old man was outside on the street near the Primanti's and Yokoso Japanese Steak House when he was shot about 10:13 p.m., according to WPXI-TV and a 911 spokesperson.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The Waterfront's spokeswoman confirmed that the venue was closed Friday evening.

“Police are on the scene and it's an active investigation. We take our customers' safety very seriously and consider it our top priority. As such, our property is on lockdown until further notice,” said Darcy Rutzen, vice president of marketing.

Homestead Police are investigating. Attempts to reach a spokesperson were unsuccessful.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.