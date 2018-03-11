Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Smithton man charged with stealing Pittsburgh EMS wagon outside PPG Paints Arena, crashing in Forest Hills

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 8:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh police charged Matthew King, 24, of Smithton, with multiple counts for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh Medic supervisor van outside PPG Paints Arena late Saturday, March 11, 2018, before crashing in Forest Hills.
WPXI
Pittsburgh police charged Matthew King, 24, of Smithton, with multiple counts for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh Medic supervisor van outside PPG Paints Arena late Saturday, March 11, 2018, before crashing in Forest Hills.
Matthew King, 24, of Smithton
Matthew King, 24, of Smithton

Updated 4 minutes ago

Shortly before midnight Saturday, a Westmoreland County man allegedly stole a Pittsburgh Medic wagon parked outside PPG Paints Arena in response to a medical emergency at a Kid Rock concert, police said.

About 20 minutes later, the van smashed into an Audi sport-utility vehicle on Ardmore Boulevard in Forest Hills.

Police there arrested Matthew King, 24, of Smithton. He remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Sunday, charged by Pittsburgh police with one count each of criminal mischief, theft and receiving stolen property as well as multiple counts of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint, Medic District Chief Jennifer McDermott-Grubb told police that she arrived at the Uptown arena around 11:45 p.m., locked her vehicle and went inside. When she returned minutes later, it was gone.

She told police she alerted dispatchers and gave them the description of a man — shirtless with tattoos and wearing jeans — she saw standing on a sidewalk near her vehicle when she arrived.

A witness who was staying at the Cambria Suites hotel similarly described King to police. She also recorded video of the incident on her cell phone.

That video shows a shirtless man walking around the medical vehicle and peering in the windows. He then goes over to and opens the driver's side door, gets inside and drives away, heading outbound on Centre Avenue.

Authorities, according to the complaint, monitored the van's location and speed using a GPS tracking system. They watched as it made its way out of the city, into Wilkinsburg and finally into Forest Hills, where it stopped at the corner of Ardmore and Marion Street.

A Forest Hills police officer responded to that location and discovered the van had crashed into a white Audi. The SUV was pushed into Roman Bistro restaurant, shattering a front window and damaging the building's facade.

Police said two passengers in the Audi were taken to UPMC Mercy for treatment. Details of their injuries were not reported.

Forest Hills police arrested King, who McDermott-Grubb identified as the man who she saw outside the arena.

Police said King also appeared to be intoxicated, "swaying while standing, had glassy eyes, and had breath that smelled of an alcoholic beverage," the complaint stated.

King was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for a medical clearance and was treated for a broken collarbone before being taken to jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 22. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me