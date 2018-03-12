North Versailles theater manager fired after video shows him calling teens 'animals'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An 80-second video of a dispute outside a North Versailles movie theater has gone viral and may be responsible for the firing of a theater manager, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The video, posted to the account of a Facebook user identifying herself as Melanie Carter, shows a dispute that happened last month outside the Phoenix Theatres North Versailles Stadium 18 cinema.

It had been viewed more than 2 million times as of Monday morning.

The video captured by Carter begins by showing a theater manager arguing with several teenagers who had been kicked out of the movie theater. At one point, Carter says the teens were behaving like "animals."

A North Versailles police officer who intervened told Carter she had to leave the theater premises. When she refused, the officer pulled out his handcuffs and placed them on Carter.

Police allege that Carter refused to put her hands behind her back and struggled with the officer. She was charged with four misdemeanors, including failure to disperse and resisting arrest, WPXI reported.

The news station reported that theater fired the manager seen in the video.