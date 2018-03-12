Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

North Versailles theater manager fired after video shows him calling teens 'animals'

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 12, 2018, 7:45 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

An 80-second video of a dispute outside a North Versailles movie theater has gone viral and may be responsible for the firing of a theater manager, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The video, posted to the account of a Facebook user identifying herself as Melanie Carter, shows a dispute that happened last month outside the Phoenix Theatres North Versailles Stadium 18 cinema.

It had been viewed more than 2 million times as of Monday morning.

The video captured by Carter begins by showing a theater manager arguing with several teenagers who had been kicked out of the movie theater. At one point, Carter says the teens were behaving like "animals."

A North Versailles police officer who intervened told Carter she had to leave the theater premises. When she refused, the officer pulled out his handcuffs and placed them on Carter.

Police allege that Carter refused to put her hands behind her back and struggled with the officer. She was charged with four misdemeanors, including failure to disperse and resisting arrest, WPXI reported.

The news station reported that theater fired the manager seen in the video.

A police officer is scene in a video shot by Melanie Carter at the Phoenix Theater in North Versailles last month.
WPXI
A police officer is scene in a video shot by Melanie Carter at the Phoenix Theater in North Versailles last month.
Melanie Carter started recorded an incident between teenage girls, the theater manager and police at Phoenix Theater in North Versailles last month. She was arrested and is facing four misdemeanors including failure to disperse and resisting arrest.
WPXI
Melanie Carter started recorded an incident between teenage girls, the theater manager and police at Phoenix Theater in North Versailles last month. She was arrested and is facing four misdemeanors including failure to disperse and resisting arrest.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me