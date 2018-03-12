Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

What Western Pa. needs to know this week

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 12, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Rich O'Malley as Saint Patrick walks along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Updated 13 hours ago

A round-up of what's coming this week and some of what you missed over the weekend.

Special election

In case you haven't heard or your television went kaput early in the year, Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb face off Tuesday in a special election to fill the vacant 18th Congressional District seat.

Lamb, 33, of Mt. Lebanon, is a former Marine and federal prosecutor.


Saccone, 60, of Elizabeth, is a Republican member of the state House of Representatives.


Lamb had raised about $3.8 million to Saccone's $900,000 in direct contributions, according to recent campaign reports, while outside groups have spent more than $10 million for Saccone compared to about $1.6 million for Lamb.

The Tribune-Review followed Lamb around the South Hills on Saturday morning as he met with campaign volunteers and then went door to door to meet with voters. Later that night, we caught up with Saccone in Moon Township, where President Trump touted his policies and decisions, railed against Democrats and "fake news" media and urged voters to support his fellow Republican.

The 18th District — which includes parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties — came up for grabs in October, when Republican Congressman Tim Murphy of Upper St. Clair resigned amid a marital scandal.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It might feel like everyone is welcome to vote, given the omnipresent television commercials, internet ads and roadside signs. But that isn't the case.

Check here to find out which congressional district you live in.

Student walkout

On Wednesday, there is a call for students across the country to participate in a National School Walkout.

The initiative comes after the Feb. 14 shooting of 17 students and staff at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida and was initiated by Women's March Youth Empower, according to its online website.

This national event calls for students from school districts in every time zone to peacefully walk out of class at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes "to protest Congress' inaction on gun violence.

Locally, students at Hampton High School in Allegheny County informed district administrators that they plan to participate.

Don't be surprised if there are many others.

Hoops in the 'Burgh

March Madness is upon us, and the annual NCAA men's basketball tournament returns to Pittsburgh.

A slate of first round games will tip off Thursday at PPG Paints Arena , which then will host a second round on Saturday for two teams to punch their tickets to the Sweet 16.

Teams that will be in the Steel City are: Alabama, Duke, Iona, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Villanova, Virginia Tech and the winner of the play-in game between LIU-Brooklyn and Radford. Here is a Tribune-Review breakdown of each program.

If you haven't filled out your bracket yet, get busy.

And if you want tickets, good luck. The PPG Paints Arena site says it is officially sold out.

Tickets are listed for sale on StubHub , PrimeSports.com , and other online outlets.

Parade Day

Pittsburgh will host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, which also happens to be St. Patrick's Day.

This year's parade is dedicated to the late Steelers president and chairman Daniel M. Rooney, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009 through 2012.

A Parade Day Mass will be held at 8 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in the Strip District.

The Downtown parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. It will go down Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies, then to a reviewing stand at Stanwix Street before disbursing at Commonwealth Place.

More information can be found at the parade's official site , including information on its history, events, Miss Smiling Irish Eyes, the 1993 blizzard and more.

Market Square will host a family-friendly Parade Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has an online map that shows Downtown streets, landmarks and — most importantly — parking options.

Parade officials on Monday made it official — Finn the Irish Wolfhound is the parade's new character mascot. Discuss as you will via social media.

