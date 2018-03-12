Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh housing authority to hold public hearings about changes to Section 8 program

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, March 12, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh has created a proposed map for a new Section 8 payment system.
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh has created a proposed map for a new Section 8 payment system.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh is holding public hearings this week to gather input about proposed changes to the Housing Choice Voucher Program, known as Section 8.

The public hearings will be held at noon and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Ross St., 9th floor, HACP Board Room, the notice said. Residents can also submit written comments until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The authority has divided the city into five zones, all of which would have different fair market rent prices, according to an authority public notice.

One-bedroom units would be most expensive in the Strip District, Shadyside and Friendship, an authority document said. Units would be least expensive in the Hill District, Uptown, Bedford Dwellings, Crawford-Roberts, Glen Hazel, Hazelwood, Homestead, and several other neighborhoods.

There is currently one payment system for the whole city, said Chuck Rohrer, authority spokesman.

If approved, the new prices would go into effect for all new leases starting April 8 or after, an authority document said. No current Section 8 residents will receive a change in rent.

The change is a result of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's new rule that will affect 24 metropolitan areas, including Pittsburgh, the notice said.

For more information, visit this web page .

