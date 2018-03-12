Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Widow sues Pittsburgh police for shooting her husband during burglary call

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 12, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
County workers remove a door from the Finley Street home in Larimer where police shot and killed homeowner Christopher Thompkins, 57, while responding to a reported burglary early in the morning Jan. 22, 2017.
Wes Venteicher | Tribune-Review
County workers remove a door from the Finley Street home in Larimer where police shot and killed homeowner Christopher Thompkins, 57, while responding to a reported burglary early in the morning Jan. 22, 2017.

Updated 14 hours ago

A Penn Hills widow says Pittsburgh police responding to a burglary call in January fired blindly into her home and fatally shot her husband.

Brenda Richmond, 52, is suing the city, three unnamed officers and Police Chief Scott Schubert in federal court, leveling a wrongful death charge in the killing of her husband, Christopher Thompkins, 57, at their home in Larimer.

Police previously reported that officers returned fire on Jan. 22, 2017, after they attempted to enter the Finley Street house and someone from inside began shooting at them.

Richmond, who has since moved to Penn Hills, contends the officers waited at least five minutes after hearing shots before they began shooting.

“Our case is based upon indiscriminately firing into the house through the front door, shooting without any kind of announcement,” said Pittsburgh attorney J. Kerrington Lewis, who represents Richmond. “According to the information we have nobody ever announced ‘police' or whatever.”

Dan Gilman, Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff, declined comment.

Police arrested Juan Brian Jeter-Clark, 24, after finding him inside the house and charged him with a felony count of criminal trespassing. Jeter-Clark pleaded guilty last year and a judge sentenced him to nine months home confinement followed by five years of probation.

According to the lawsuit, Richmond and Thompkins awoke shortly before 4 a.m. and saw Jeter-Clark standing by their bed. Thompkins got a gun from inside the bedroom, told Richmond to call police and followed Jeter-Clark, who fled the room. Richmond heard one or two shots and found her husband at the top of their stairs holding the gun, according to the lawsuit. It does not specify whether Thompkins was the one who fired.

The lawsuit contends that Richmond and Thompkins talked at the top of the stairs about what they should do and Richmond spoke with Allegheny County Emergency Management personnel. The conversations lasted at least five minutes, according to the suit.

Officers then began shooting through a screen door into the dark house and hit Thompkins multiple times, according to the lawsuit.

Richmond is seeking punitive and compensatory damages and payment of attorney fees, contending among other things that officers used excessive force and were not properly trained in the use of deadly force.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s office investigated the shooting, but has not announced the results. Zappala spokesman Mike Manko declined comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me