Charges dropped against woman involved in violent Pizza Milano altercation
Updated 14 hours ago
A judge on Monday dropped charges against a woman involved in a violent altercation caught on video at Uptown's Pizza Milano earlier this year, court records show.
Jade Martin, 34, faced misdemeanor charges of defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct. Magisterial District Judge Oscar Jerome Petite Jr. dismissed those charges at Monday's preliminary hearing.
Video of the confrontation between Martin and Mahmut Yilmaz, former Pizza Milano manager, went viral following the Jan. 12 incident. Martin is suing Yilmaz and the restaurant owner.
The video, inside the pizzeria's Fifth Avenue shows Yilmaz confronting Martin as she enters the restaurant. The video shows him pushing Martin and throwing her to the ground, and he appears to repeatedly slam her head on the floor.
Other employees eventually intervened and pulled Yilmaz off of the woman. He was subsequently fired. He was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the incident, and those charges were held for court at a preliminary Jan. 25. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.